Love triangle rumpus lands soldier in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporal who reportedly shot a policeman whom he caught in a compromising position with his wife in Greater Portmore, St Catherine, is now in custody.

OBSERVER ONLINE was informed that about 11:45 pm yesterday, the JDF corporal arrived home and walked in on his wife, who was with the policeman. It is alleged that the corporal pulled his licensed firearm and hit the policeman on his forehead before shooting him in the left shoulder.

The policeman fled the dwelling in the nude, leaving his firearm behind, reports said. He was taken to hospital by a passing motorist.

The JDF member, meanwhile, is facing possible wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm charges.

Racquel Porter