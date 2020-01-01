Lovers' tiff leads to murder

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - An apparent lovers' tiff led to the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman here late Tuesday (New Year's Eve), police say.

Investigators have identified the deceased as Chantell Whyte of Grey Ground, Manchester.

Reports are that at about 6:15 pm Whyte was at work at a "food store" on Race Course Road in Mandeville when an argument with a man ended with him pulling a gun and shooting her.

Police say the man - said to have been in a "relationship" with Whyte - then fled the scene. Reports circulating that the alleged killer may have committed suicide could not be confirmed by the police.