Low pressure system south of Jamaica still being monitored — Met Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says an area of low pressure is still being predicted by models to form between Jamaica and Central America over the next few days.

The service said although activity in the area is not unusual at this time, it will continue to be monitored closely for tropical cyclone development.

According to the US-based National Hurricane Centre, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It said some gradual development of this system will be possible through the middle of the week as it moves slowly northward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say the system has a 30 per cent chance of development within the next five days.