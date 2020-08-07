Low voltage affecting water supply in sections of Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says customers served by its Mount Edgecombe Booster Station in Westmoreland should expect a disruption in their water supply today.

NWC said operations at the facility are being impacted by low voltage.

The commission said it has contacted the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) and is awaiting their resolution of the matter.

Affected areas include Whitehouse, Gordon and Southsea Park.