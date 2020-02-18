Low water level at Ferry Tank impacting supply to Kingston 20

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it will be carrying out emergency shutdown of the Ferry pipeline in order to rebuild storage levels at the Ferry tank in St Andrew.

According to the NWC, once the tank is at suitable storage levels, it will facilitate improved supply to the Washington Boulevard and environs. Several communities, especially in the Molynes Road area, have been experiencing disruption over the past few days due to the low tank levels, the Commission said.

Customers in several areas will experience further water supply disruptions between 8:00 o'clock tonight and 6:00 am on Wednesday, February 19, the NWC said.

Affected areas include Washington Boulevard and roads leading off including sections of Duhaney Park, and Patrick City, sections of Washington Gardens, Hughenden, Molynes Road, Moreton Park Seaward Drive, Olympic Way, Penwood, Waterhouse and surrounding areas.