Lower Chapelton to Rock River roadway in Clarendon closed
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says the Lower Chapelton to Rock River roadway in Clarendon will be closed to vehicular traffic, effective immediately, as the roadway has become unstable in recent days.
NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, said the roadway is currently under contract to repair a failed embankment that occurred some time ago during heavy rains. He said the roadway which had been reduced to single lane has further destabilised resulting from excavation works that were undertaken as part of the repair works.
This, he said, poses a risk to motorists, especially in light of the recent rains.
The agency said the roadway will therefore be closed for the remainder of the project so motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.
The NWA also advised the public to exercise caution while using the area during the course of the project.
