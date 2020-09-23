Lucas 'Lungs' Thomas missing since last week

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Twenty-six-year-old Lucas Thomas, otherwise called 'Lungs', of Padmore district, Red Hills, St Andrew has been missing since Saturday, September 19.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall, with plaited hair.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that Thomas was last seen at home about 10:45 pm, and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lucas Thomas is being asked to contact the Red Hills Police at 876-945-8270, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.