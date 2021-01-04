'Lucifer' killed during police operation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Mikhail Cunningham, also known as 'Lucifer', 'Nickoy', 'Oshane' and 'X', was fatally shot during a joint police/military operation on King Street in St James yesterday.

The police said the matter was reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Cunningham was shot during a confrontation, the police reported.

The police said a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing four rounds of ammunition was also seized during the incident.