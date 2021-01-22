Luton Shelton was a 'true ambassador' — KSAFA
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and the Harbour View United Football Club of former national player, Luton Shelton.
Shelton reportedly passed away today. He had been suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the association said.
ALS is an illness that causes the motor neurons inside the spinal cord to die and over time causes muscles to degenerate progressively eliminating the ability of the affected person to move, speak, swallow and, eventually, breathe.
The Wolmer's Boys Alumnus represented his school and Harbour View United Football Club locally, as well as overseas clubs including Sheffield United in England, Helsingborgs in Sweden and Valerenga Football in Norway.
The association described Shelton as “a true ambassador” who represented Jamaica 75 times, scoring 35 goals.
“We pray for his family at this time as losing a loved one is never easy. Rest in perpetual peace Luton. You will be missed,” the association said.
