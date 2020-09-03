MADNESS! Revellers stage party in heart of PM's constituency
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Men, women and children are ignoring the COVID-19 threat and staging a major party outside the Olympic Gardens Civic Centre in the heart of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' St Andrew West Central constituency.
Both sides of the road are packed with revellers mainly wearing green shirts with the image of Holness, indicating that they are supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).
There is no physical distancing as people gyrate on each other, the masks that are evident are being used mainly as fashion statements rather than covering the nose and mouth, with the children, some seeming very young, competing with the adults to do the latest dance moves.
"A party we say," declared one woman in response to questions from OBSERVER ONLINE about the lack of social distancing.
"It's celebration time and we nah stop party," the woman added.
In the middle of the crowd, one woman stood out wearing a People's National Party (PNP) shirt and enjoying the party.
"My man is a Labourite but me is a Comrade so me come support him but me nah switch," said the woman as she enjoyed the party.
Arthur Hall
