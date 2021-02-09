MAJ concerned about COVID spike
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it is “gravely concerned” about the recent surge in new cases of COVID-19 and has called on the Government to act swiftly to control spread of the virus.
The country today reported a record 403 new cases of the virus.
“This we believe is due to a general disregard that has taken root in our society with respect to the guidelines and regulations as stated under the Disaster and Risk Management Act,” the association said in a statement today.
The MAJ called on the Government to “sanction seriously and consistently those who breach these regulations.”
“We remind Jamaicans that there is an extremely limited capacity in the public health system to deal with new cases. We must all remember that our own behaviour at this point will determine how fast this virus spreads. We must endeavour to flatten the curve,” the statement added.
The association also called on the Government to do the necessary testing to confirm if the new more contagious variants of the virus are present in the community.
“Regardless of the presence of new strains we urge Jamaicans to social distance, avoid crowds, wear masks properly whenever leaving their residence, and to use appropriate hand sanitisers. We must all come together as a society to do what is necessary to overcome this crisis,” the MAJ said.
