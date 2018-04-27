MAJ reports successful Caribbean Bunker Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) — The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) is reporting that the recent International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Caribbean Bunker Conference was a success.

Director General of the MAJ, Rear Admiral (Retired) Peter Brady, told JIS News that the organisation is pleased with the conference's outcome, “not only because we had a robust attendance but also because it provided the opportunity for local stakeholders to network and interact with overseas players on a variety of topical issues that impact the future growth and development of the industry globally and, by extension, in Jamaica”.

The MAJ partnered with the IBIA to stage the three-day conference at the Hyatt Ziva Hotel in Montego Bay, St James, from April 17 to 19.

Brady said the event also enabled local stakeholders to showcase Jamaica's maritime industry, its plans and future prospects with a view to attracting further investments.

The authority's Director for Legal Affairs, Bertrand Smith, explained that the conference was held in Jamaica for three main reasons — to educate maritime stakeholders on legislative changes for the industry; promoting Jamaica as a serious bunkering location; and providing networking opportunities to sector interests.

He said the conference also incorporated a training component, which served to assist participants at various levels to better understand the industry.

“It brought together regulators, port authorities and suppliers to understand the nature of bunkering, regulatory requirements, operational requirements, the nature of fuel and, essentially, an introduction to bunkering, which will enable the regulators, the attorneys who will have to give advice and the private stakeholders to understand,” he explained.

Smith emphasised the importance of exposing all stakeholders to the latest regulatory requirements that have been adopted by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), pointing out that the conference was leveraged for this purpose as well.

He explained that the IMO has adopted MARPOL (Marine Pollution) 73/78, which is the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships.

“As of 2020, one annex of MARPOL which deals with the regulation of air emissions has been amended to place a global cap of .05 per cent on Sulphur in fuel from ships. This conference shared the latest in the negotiations and resolutions of the IMO regarding that requirement,” Smith added.

According to Brady, “The absolute certainty of the... sulphur cap on ships' fuels was starkly riveted into the narrative that the availability of compliant fuel for ships on January 1, 2020 will receive the utmost urgency and priority.”

Smith said the conference also served to promote Jamaica as a serious player in the bunkering industry to the visiting delegates.

“We were able to showcase what the regulators, the MAJ, the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Special Economic Zone Authority and other agencies are doing in relation to the bunkering industry, and also expose the private stakeholders to the delegates,” he stated.