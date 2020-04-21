MBBCI supports Gov't's 14-day closure of BPO centres

ST JAMES, Jamaica— President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) Janet Silvera has come out in support of the Government's move to close the global services sector (GSS), formerly known as the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, for 14 days.

"So, if this is what the Government feels is going to help us to flatten the curve, then the most that I can do is give the Government my support at this time as president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, because I understand what they are doing," Silvera told OBSERVER ONLINE earlier today.

On Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during a digital press conference from Jamaica House, announced the closure of all BPO entities for 14 days, starting Wednesday, April 22.

The move by the Government follows a spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

On Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 223.

One hundred and twenty of them are linked to Alorica, a BPO entity in Portmore, St Catherine.

Prior to the outbreak in the country, the BPO sector was proactive in putting in place measures to allow employees to work from home, where possible. So far, nearly 13,000 employees in the sector are working from home.

Additionally, the sector had also implemented a number of safety guidelines aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

Silvera noted that while she understands and supports the move taken by the Government, she equally understands the disappointment of some players in the sector.

"Many of them have put in a lot of measures. They spent millions of dollars to ensure that they could work in this unsafe environment that we are in right now. And, to do all of that, and still be shut down, I can just imagine how they are feeling," expressed Silvera.

Roughly 38,000 people are employed in the sector, which raked in US$600 million in revenue last year.

Silvera believes that the 14- day closure could result in a number of companies losing contracts.

“They are going to be losing contracts, some of them. Some of them will be losing money, but I am hoping that the fact that some of them have had long-standing relationships with their clients, and the fact that we are in a crisis, and the entire world is in this crisis, that their clients will understand that the Government had no option, but to make this kind of decision," she argued.