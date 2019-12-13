MBJ Airports CEO Rafael Echevarne resigns

ST JAMES, Jamaica — MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of the Sangster International Airport, says Chief Executive Officer Dr Rafael Echevarne is leaving the company as of January 31, 2020.

Echevarne will be moving on to take over the role of Director General for the Airport Council International (ACI) Latin America & Caribbean starting February 1, MBJ said in a statement today.

MBJ said Echevarne served in the capacity of CEO for the past four-and-a-half years and was instrumental in the transformation of the Sangster Airport.

Noting that Echevarne is passionate about service and ensuring the Jamaican culture is infused in the airport's development, MBJ said that with this in mind the vision of MBJ was revised to “creating the Irie Airport Experience”, which conveys positive feelings and includes the provision of fast, professional, friendly and stress-free service.

According to MBJ, Echevarne also implemented and streamlined various processes at MBJ to enhance operational safety and efficiency, including the implementation of the first Airport Safety Management System in the Caribbean.

In addition, MBJ said Echevarne has shared his knowledge and expertise on economics and the aviation industry with other entities in Jamaica by participating in advisory committees and through the Board of Directors for the Jamaica Vacations Limited.

“The last four and a half years have been extremely fulfilling and exciting. I feel I leave a better person as a result of being part of this beautiful island. In my new capacity at ACILAC, I plan to continue to support MBJ and the Jamaican airports and will make myself available to you in any way I can,” Echevarne was quoted as saying.

“With 2019, we come to the end of a key chapter in the development of MBJ, having achieved many important milestones. Now we open a new chapter mainly dedicated to infrastructure expansion and construction and I believe it is the right time for me to pass on the baton to someone else.”