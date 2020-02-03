MDAs urged to cooperate with eGov Jamaica's data-gathering exercise

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Science, Energy and Technology Minister Fayval Williams is encouraging government ministries, departments and agencies to cooperate with the data-gathering activities being undertaken by eGov Jamaica Limited in preparation for the entity's transition to the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority of Jamaica.

Williams, who was speaking at eGov Jamaica's networking event dubbed 'Exec Connect' at Hope Gardens, St Andrew recently, said the data-gathering exercise will provide detailed information about the ICT needs of the MDAs.

The process, she said, is essential in building out a platform to unify the ICT network across government.

Williams noted that the entity, which is “backed by law”, will streamline the Government's ICT infrastructure.

“What is going to happen is you will have a much closer working relationship with eGov now, and the ICT Authority later. They are supposed to know more about you and your department and what you do in that new regime than they do now,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer, eGov Jamaica, Maurice Barnes, for his part, said digital transformation requires the “buy in” of all stakeholders.

“Digital transformation is not really about the implementation of technology alone. It is really about the people, and if we are to achieve digital transformation we cannot leave our people behind. As leaders that have to drive that transformation; it is very important that we consider our people,” he said.

Legislation to establish the ICT Authority and transfer the functions of e-Gov Jamaica and the office of the Chief Information Officer into the new entity was passed in Parliament in 2019.