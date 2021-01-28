MFAFT, JAMPRO sign MOU to promote trade and investments

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAFT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with JAMPRO to help increase the Government's trade and investment promotion efforts, through the Economic Diplomacy Programme (EDP).

The ministry said the programme is designed to enhance the county's international visibility as a destination for business.

It includes marketing and engagement activities undertaken by JAMPRO and MFAFT's Diplomatic Missions and Consular Posts (DMCPs) to unearth business opportunities that will generate foreign direct investments and drive exports from Jamaica.

According to the ministry, over 85 DMCPs across Asia, Africa, North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Central and South America have been engaged through webinars, sector presentations and meetings during the EDP's first phase in 2020.

New investment and export prospects have been explored in sectors like tourism, logistics, energy and infrastructure, and agribusiness.

The ministry said other areas of focus will include the manufacturing and outsourcing industries.

The EDP will also provide a platform for JAMPRO and DMCPs to identify areas of new demand for Jamaican products and services as well as any challenges that may impact Jamaica's ability to capitalise on the opportunities within each region.

President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards, said that the collaboration with MFAFT has been fruitful so far.

“This partnership has allowed us to increase our activities with Jamaica's DMCPs, and create meaningful business relationships with international investors,” she said.

“As we seek new ways to promote Jamaica, it is our belief that this programme has opened a gateway for JAMPRO, and Jamaica's government on the whole, to collaborate more and build deeper relationships in our marketing efforts. We are optimistic for 2021, and we will be seeking more opportunities to partner with our Diplomatic Missions and Consular Posts,” she added.

Permanent Secretary of the MFAFT, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts said that “The EDP is an important initiative in the ministry's renewed economic diplomacy thrust, as we seek to more effectively leverage our resources overseas for trade and investment promotion.”

“Our Foreign Service Officers and Honorary Consuls across the globe are fully committed to pursuing the objectives of the programme, and already we have seen some positive outcomes from the activities undertaken since its launch in June 2020. We therefore, welcome the signing of this MOU, which represents a further step in the strengthening of our collaboration with JAMPRO towards advancing Jamaica's economic growth and development goals,” she added.