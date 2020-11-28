MIND launches Caribbean Public Sector Leadership Review

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Management Institute for National Development (MIND) yesterday officially launched the first issue of the Caribbean Public Sector Leadership Review, themed 'Adaptive Leadership'.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Executive Director, MIND, Dr Ruby Brown said the publication signals the organisation's ongoing commitment to not only change the tone and texture of conversations about public sector leadership, but to influence the practice through exposure to interventions, cases, and experiences that have been utilised successfully by leaders.

Brown said the magazine supports MIND's ongoing quest to foster an enriching leadership development experience that is academically sound, practitioner focused and fully supports public sector transformation and service excellence across the Caribbean.

She posited that the Review is intended to be a practitioner's guide, delivering a wealth of strategic thought, reflection and the lived experiences of leaders from across the Region, as they lead in pursuit of service excellence.

“For many years we have been publishing the Caribbean Journal of Public Sector Management, a peer review journal which has benefitted from academic papers from scholars locally and abroad and we will continue to do so,” Brown said.

“However, as we sought to give greater focus to leadership, recognising its inextricable link to public service transformation for service excellence, we saw the need to broaden our reach and strengthen our impact beyond the journal, and so the Caribbean Public Sector Leadership Review was conceptualised,” she added.

Brown used the opportunity to thank the authors and leaders who shared their experiences/stories and contributed to the publication.

“This reveal would not have been possible without the leaders whose experiences have formed the rich content that we celebrate as part of this review and the authors of the various articles who were willing to give us the invaluable opportunity to learn from their experiences, a special thanks,” she said.

Some of the contributors to the publication are: Executive Director, MIND, Dr Ruby Brown; Executive Director, Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD), Devon Rowe; and Chief Training Officer, Antigua and Barbuda, Miguelle Christopher.

For further information on the publication, persons may contact MIND at marketing@mind.edu.jm or 876-927-1761.

The mission of MIND is to provide public servants with quality leadership development options, management training, supporting services and outreach that sustain a culture of enterprise, efficiency and responsiveness to the publics they serve.