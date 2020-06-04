MNS orders audit into findings from INDECOM report on correctional system
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security (MNS) says it will be examining the findings of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) report surrounding the death 81-year-old Noel Chambers, who was mentally ill and in custody for 40 years without trial.
Minister without portfolio in the ministry, Senator Matthew Samuda, said the report has highlighted acute issues within agencies and sections of the justice and correctional systems.
“The ministry will not only look at the way forward by examining the findings of the INDECOM report, but it will also be ordering an audit of operations which concerns how the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) interacts with the Court system,” Samuda said in a statement.
He noted that while the DCS prepares an update for the public, it “will not be done piecemeal fashion”.
“The ministry has moved to convene a meeting today with Commissioner of Corrections, (Retired) Lt Col Gary Rowe and other senior members of the department. In March steps were taken to address some of the issues highlighted by the recent INDECOM report before it was public,” he added.
Samuda said the ministry will carefully examine the report and provide an update of all strategic and functional steps, that will facilitate the necessary changes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy