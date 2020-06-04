MNS orders audit into findings from INDECOM report on correctional system

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of National Security (MNS) says it will be examining the findings of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) report surrounding the death 81-year-old Noel Chambers, who was mentally ill and in custody for 40 years without trial.

Minister without portfolio in the ministry, Senator Matthew Samuda, said the report has highlighted acute issues within agencies and sections of the justice and correctional systems.

“The ministry will not only look at the way forward by examining the findings of the INDECOM report, but it will also be ordering an audit of operations which concerns how the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) interacts with the Court system,” Samuda said in a statement.

He noted that while the DCS prepares an update for the public, it “will not be done piecemeal fashion”.

“The ministry has moved to convene a meeting today with Commissioner of Corrections, (Retired) Lt Col Gary Rowe and other senior members of the department. In March steps were taken to address some of the issues highlighted by the recent INDECOM report before it was public,” he added.

Samuda said the ministry will carefully examine the report and provide an update of all strategic and functional steps, that will facilitate the necessary changes.