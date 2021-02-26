MOCA observes persistent attempts at unauthorised access in Jamcovid19 probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) says that in its ongoing review of the security of the Government's systems and networks, including the Jamcovid19 platform, cyber investigators have observed persistent attempts to gain unauthorised access.

In light of this, the agency said it will continue to undertake measures to further bolster cyber defence and strengthen the security of the systems.

It further encouraged individuals with information that may assist MOCA in its investigations to contact the agency at cyberlab@moca.gov.jm or by calling 876-906-3887.

MOCA’s report comes as the Government continues to take heavy flak after United States technology magazine TechCrunch reported last week that there were vulnerabilities in the Jamcovid application and website that Jamaica uses to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to TechCrunch, files with sensitive data had been left unprotected. However, the Government quickly moved to calm fears, saying it had fixed the problem, which had exposed the data of over 400,000 visitors to the island. It also said that, while there was no evidence to suggest that the vulnerability had been exploited for malicious data extraction prior to it being rectified, the Government had, out of an abundance of caution, “contacted travellers whose data may have been subject to the vulnerability and have assured them that steps have been taken to ensure the integrity and the confidentiality of the data”.

Days after the first report, TechCrunch reported a second discrepancy in the system. Yesterday, the company said it informed the Amber Group — the company responsible for the website — of a third Jamcovid security lapse involving more than 500,000 exposed quarantine orders for travellers to Jamaica.