MOCA regulations approved in the House of Representatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang yesterday tabled a Resolution with the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) (Code of Conduct & Disciplinary Procedure) Regulations, 2020 in Parliament.

The Regulations were approved in the House of Representatives by affirmation.

“The establishment of this Code of Conduct is a timely reminder that those involved in law enforcement hold a position of public trust and must operate with the highest degree of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct, maintaining the confidentiality and a professional image at all times,” Chang said.

The resolution will be tabled and taken in the Senate on Friday March 27, 2020 by Minister without Portfolio, Senator Matthew Samuda.

The Regulations are set out in three (3) parts:

Part I: Preliminary — Establishes the scope of application of the Regulations.

Part II: Code of Conduct — Sets out the Code of Conduct. Under the Regulations, all officers must conform to the provisions of the Code of Conduct and will be held accountable for contravention of any provision set out therein.

Part III: Disciplinary Procedure — Establishes actions that constitute misconduct, the disciplinary procedures involved and possible sanctions that can be imposed.

Chang noted that in recognizing the mandate of MOCA to investigate major organised crime and corruption, it is critical that the integrity of the organisation is unblemished.

“It is therefore important, that clear guidelines for officers are established and enforced,” he said.

The MOCA Act was passed in 2018 and was established as a specialized law enforcement agency responsible for strategic intelligence, investigations, and operations.

Since then, the agency has secured some 120 arrests and 75 convictions.