MOCA to receive independent agency status effective April 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang says on April 1, the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) will formally and legally be designated an independent agency of the ministry.

“Since its establishment in 2018, MOCA has consistently conducted its investigations and operations with the highest level of quality and integrity, and has always done so independently,” Chang said.

The Appointed Date Notice is a requirement under the MOCA Act, and is a “crucial step in the establishment of this independent, specialised law enforcement agency,” the minister added.

According to a statement from the ministry the announcement follows months of collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to finalise the conditions and terms of service for MOCA officers.

The ministry also noted that the announcement comes on the heels of the approval of the MOCA (Code and Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures) Regulations in March 2020.

Chang lauded the MOCA's successes to date and emphasized the importance of the work carried out by the agency.

“MOCA continues to demonstrate diligence in fulfilling its mandate to target organised crime and corruption, and to investigate and corroborate the evidence necessary to prosecute perpetrators of these serious crimes, including cyber-crimes,” the minister said.

The minister further noted MOCA's invaluable role in law enforcement and emphasised that the Appointed Date Notice is a clear indication of the Government's “unwavering and uncompromising commitment” to addressing the twin problem of crime and corruption in Jamaica.

“This will be done not only by increasing the boots on the ground but also through the establishment of credible and highly specialized law enforcement institutions, such as MOCA,” he continued.

The ministry said the Appointed Date Notice will soon be gazetted and all other administrative procedures will be established.