MOEYI adds new region to serve Clarendon

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has established another region – Region 7 – within its administrative structure.

Education Minister Karl Samuda said cabinet gave approval for the establishment of the new region, comprising the parish of Clarendon only, on March 3, 2020.

Previously, Region 6 included the parishes of Clarendon and St Catherine.

“Together they have the largest number of schools (228) and the highest number of student enrolment (115, 846) geographically dispersed in urban, rural and remote rural areas,” Samuda announced in his contribution to the Sectoral Debate yesterday.

“The size and dispersion of the schools in these two parishes made it difficult for staff at the regional office to serve their constituents as efficiently and effectively as it should. It was decided that for efficient and effective delivery of services, we needed to establish a seventh region to serve Clarendon,” he explained.

He said as of June 1, 2020, the new region is now operational.