MOEYI partners with One on One and FLOW to expand online learning options

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has moved to expand online teaching and learning opportunities in the continuing effort to minimise the disruption of normal school activities as a result of the COVID – 19 threat.

The ministry noted that as of yesterday, the ministry in partnership with One-on-One Educational Services Limited and Flow began providing students and teachers with zero-rated data access to a learning management system for an initial two-week period. The platform will provide live public classes which will give teachers the opportunity to deliver classes privately based on learning content aligned with the National Standards Curriculum, CSEC, City and Guilds and CAPE syllabi.

“As Jamaica's largest internet service provider, we are extremely pleased to partner with the ministry on this timely and extremely worthwhile initiative. It is important that our educators and students have access the critical resources needed to ensure that our nation's children can continue their studies without the worry of data affordability during these challenging times,” country manager of Flow Jamaica, Stephen Price said.

“This partnership will bring huge benefits to our nation's children and the platform will become a useful tool for both educators and students even beyond this global pandemic,” Price added.

Students from grades one – 13 will be able to access live public classes according to a set timetable. The full complement of subjects will become available in two phases:

Starting on Thursday, March 26

Mathematics Grade 1 – 13 (NSC, CSEC, City and Guilds and CAPE)

Biology (CSEC)

Physics (CSEC)

Chemistry (CSEC)

Starting on Monday March 30

Grades 1 – 3

Language Arts

Integrated Studies

Grades 4 – 6

Language Arts

Science

Social Studies

Grades 7 – 9

English Language

Science

Grades 10 – 11

English Language

English Literature

Principles of Business

Food and Nutrition

History

Principles of Accounts

Geography

French

Grades 12 – 13

Communication Studies

Caribbean Studies

Biology Units 1&2

Chemistry Units 1&2

Physics Units 1&2

Sociology Units 1&2

Pure Mathematics Units 1 & 2

Information Technology

Instructions for students to access the link to the One on One/Flow platform and the timetable for live classes can be found on the MoEYI's website at www.moey.gov.jm

In addition to the live public classes, the ministry said grades 1 - 13 students can also access self-paced content in several subject areas on the platform, free of cost.

“Ease of access is crucial in times like these. This partnership allows more students and teachers to come together in the online space than was possible before. Although schools are closed, learning must continue and our platform makes it easy for teachers to carry on with their lessons and engage with students. The platform is also a valuable resource hub for students because they can access up to 18 syllabuses and other study material in a personalised or interactive way,” president & CEO of the e-learning provider, Ricardo Allen said.

The One on One/Flow platform will also allow teachers to create a profile to invite and engage with their own students for private classes.

The ministry said it is aware that not all schools may have access to platforms to allow teachers to continue engaging their students and as such limited number of Zoom accounts will also be available each day for one-hour sessions for teachers who may wish to use this medium to engage their students.

When this option is activated, students who have received a link to the class will be able to participate in the lesson, the ministry said.

The ministry added that online live chat support will be available to users six days each week, Monday to Saturday between 8:00 am – 10:00 pm.

People needing help can also visit the website at https://1on1support.1on1lms.com or e-mail the help desk at support@1on1ts.com.