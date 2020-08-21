MOHW suspends operations at RKA Building after employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has suspended operations at its offices located on the RKA Building in New Kingston after an employee assigned to the location tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry said the suspension will allow for sanitisation exercises to be conducted in the building.

The ministry also noted that contact tracing has begun and the health department will interview and test team members as necessary.

According to the ministry, its Health Emergency Operation Centre, which has been managing the national response to COVID-19, will continue to operate. Employees will work remotely and or from the centre as required, the ministry said.

The office building is expected to reopen for normal operations on Monday, August 24.