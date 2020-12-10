MOH expresses concern about spike in COVID-19 cases in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh, is expressing concern about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the parish.

Dr Singh, during his address at the Hanover Municipal Corporation monthly general meeting today, noted that the parish is not doing as well as it did in previous months.

"While presenting this report, I have mixed feelings right now. We started on a positive note…but today, we are basically at the brink of a greater impact of this pandemic throughout the parish," stated Dr Singh.

Up to yesterday, the parish has recorded one death related to COVID-19 and 253 cases. There are currently 35 active cases.

Hanover's neighbouring parishes of St James and Westmoreland have 1,198 and 507 cases of the virus respectively.

"Our two neighbouring parishes are spiking. They have a lot of cases. The last two weeks have been very worrisome for Westmoreland," Dr Singh stressed.

He pointed out that the eastern section of Lucea has the majority of the cases, while Green Island and Orange Bay have been identified as "new areas".

He said in light of the surge in cases, the health department has organised several surveillance activities across the parish.

Dr Sing urged individuals who may want to be tested to contact the Hanover Health Department at 876-956-9873 or visit any of the Lucea, Green Island, Sandy Bay, Hopewell and Ramble health centres.

And despite the parish having the least number of cases in all 14 parishes across the island, the medical officer is warning the public not to take the virus lightly and not to let down their guard.

“The virus will be around for a long time, so I am encouraging the public to take precautions, observe social distancing and wear a mask at all times,” Dr Sing urged.

Anthony Lewis