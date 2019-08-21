MP Green pledges $1m to assist St Elizabeth fire victim farmers

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green, has pledged $1 million from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the victims of the devastating fire at Flagaman in the parish.

Approximately 200 acres of farmlands were destroyed on Friday, August 16, affecting 47 farmers at an estimated loss of $45 million, Green said in a statement today.

Green said that he has been in the area since Friday assessing the damage and coordinating with the various agencies for a speedy response to issues of downed power lines, cell service lines and other integral aspects to get the farmers back to normality.

According to Green, a team from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries did a tour of the area on Tuesday, accompanied by members of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, getting direct feedback from the farmers and identifying areas of need.

“We have identified the Black River as the water source and have outsourced a company who has an ongoing feasibility study to determine best fit methods for the arable land and provide a cost for using the Black River to bring irrigation here,” Green told the farmers Tuesday during the tour.

He also announced that back-to-school assistance is being provided to farmers, in collaboration with his office and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Green added that a stimulus package is currently being crafted to focus on the implements needed to get affected farmers restarted as soon as possible.

Flagaman has over 500 registered farmers and is one of the biggest farming communities in Jamaica, the MP said.