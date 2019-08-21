MP Green pledges $1m to assist St Elizabeth fire victim farmers
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Member of Parliament (MP) for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green, has pledged $1 million from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to the victims of the devastating fire at Flagaman in the parish.
Approximately 200 acres of farmlands were destroyed on Friday, August 16, affecting 47 farmers at an estimated loss of $45 million, Green said in a statement today.
Green said that he has been in the area since Friday assessing the damage and coordinating with the various agencies for a speedy response to issues of downed power lines, cell service lines and other integral aspects to get the farmers back to normality.
According to Green, a team from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries did a tour of the area on Tuesday, accompanied by members of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, getting direct feedback from the farmers and identifying areas of need.
“We have identified the Black River as the water source and have outsourced a company who has an ongoing feasibility study to determine best fit methods for the arable land and provide a cost for using the Black River to bring irrigation here,” Green told the farmers Tuesday during the tour.
He also announced that back-to-school assistance is being provided to farmers, in collaboration with his office and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.
Green added that a stimulus package is currently being crafted to focus on the implements needed to get affected farmers restarted as soon as possible.
Flagaman has over 500 registered farmers and is one of the biggest farming communities in Jamaica, the MP said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy