MP Ian Hayles calls on Gov't to close call centre in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — People's National Party Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Ian Hayles has called on Government to shut down the business process outsourcing (BPO) call centre in the parish, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
"I am personally calling for the one (BPO) in Hanover to be closed. We have to put the health of our citizens especially in Hanover first and foremost," Hayles stressed.
The call centre, which employs over 600 persons, is located in Sandy Bay in the constituency of Hanover Eastern.
Hayles said he took the decision to make the call after intelligence indicated that people from St Catherine and elsewhere, are coming into the parish to seek employment.
The parish of St Catherine has been under lockdown since Wednesday after becoming the epicentre of positive coronavirus cases in the country. Over 50 workers at the Alorica call centre in Portmore have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hayles told OBSERVER ONLINE that he firmly believes that the health of the people should be foremost over profit.
"Let profit not dictate decisions that we take in this country. Let it be people first and then profit second," he stressed.
ANTHONY LEWIS
