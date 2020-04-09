MP Nigel Clarke, PNP caretaker decry educator's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Member of Parliament for St Andrew North Western, Dr Nigel Clarke is describing the murder of an educator in the Queensbury section of the constituency as disturbing and shocking.

The 54-year-old educator was murdered this afternoon while working on her garden hedges at her home.

“This is indeed shocking as Queensbury is a quiet and calm community where people have lived quietly in for decades now.

“This sort of callousness and barbarism have never been associated with the community, making it very disturbing to understand.

“My heart goes out to the family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues of the deceased.

He said, as the Member of Parliament, he will be assisting the police in their efforts to find the killer(s).

"This has to be dealt with quickly in order to allay the fears of residents,” Dr Clarke, who is also the country's minister of finance, said.

PNP caretaker for the constituency Rohan Banks, who was early on the scene, has also condemned the killing of the veteran educator.

"I thought that with the COVID-19 pandemic, the criminals would have given us a rest, but now they have struck in a usually quiet community in the constituency," said Banks.