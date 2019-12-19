MP expresses shock at BPO employee's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Julian Robinson, Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew South East, which includes New Kingston, has expressed shock at last night's brutal murder of 20-year-old Kimani Wright, an employee of IBEX Call Centre in New Kingston, St Andrew.

Wright was among several employees who were held up by robbers in a car park on St Lucia Avenue shortly before 10:00 last night. According to Robinson, preliminary reports indicate that Wright was robbed of his cellular phone and shot by his attackers.

Robinson said he has information that young call centre employees in New Kingston, particularly women, are being targeted by robbers. He said last night's shooting incident was the second in the area during this week.

Robinson expressed condolences to Wright's family and colleagues, and called on the police to move swiftly, not only to bring the killers to justice, but to ensure adequate protection for call centre employees in New Kingston and elsewhere, particularly those who work on late night shifts.

“The technology industry is too important to the Jamaican economy in general and the employment prospects for young people in particular, for marauding gangs to be allowed to wreak havoc by scaring off the employees and eventually the investors,” Robinson added.