MPs to receive additional $2m for COVID-19 intervention

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of Parliament are to receive an additional $2 million on their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation for the new fiscal year, to make interventions related to COVID-19 for their constituents.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in his budget presentation in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

The criteria and guidelines will be issued to each MP, and the funds will be available by the first week of April, Holness told the House.

