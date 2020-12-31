Macron pledges no 'unjustifiable delays' in COVID vaccinations
PARIS, France (AFP)— French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday to avoid "unjustifiable delays" in efforts to immunise citizens against COVID-19 following criticism over the slow pace of the inoculation campaign.
But in his New Year's address to the nation Macron also struck a defensive note, saying he would let "no-one play with the safety" of the vaccination drive
With France's vaccination drive so far paling in comparison to many other EU countries the French leader, who has himself just recovered from COVID-19, is under pressure to step up the pace.
Since Sunday, France has given only about 100 people the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, compared to 78,000 people in Germany.
The government had defended the measured pace, saying that officials were taking time to win over a vaccine-sceptical nation.
But shortly before Macron's speech Health minister Olivier Veran announced plans to speed up the campaign which so far has solely targeted care-home residents and health workers aged over 65 -- a decision widely criticized by scientists.
Veran said that from Monday health workers aged over 50 could also get the jab -- much sooner than initially planned.
The race to immunise the population gained increased urgency following the announcement Thursday that a South African variant of coronavirus, feared to be more contagious, had been detected in France.
The news came less than a week after France confirmed it had also recorded its first case of a new strain blamed for a spike of infections in Britain that has also spread around the world.
