Macy's July 4 fireworks to proceed... but with twist
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — The Macy's July 4th fireworks will go forward in New York City, but with a twist meant to keep spectators from congregating in large numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that there will be a series of "unannounced displays" around the city leading up to the fourth.
"With heights reaching up to 1,000 feet from some firing locations, staying close to home and following social distancing guidelines is the best way to enjoy the show," de Blasio said.
The mayor described the fireworks as "5-minute surprise displays" that will culminate in a national television broadcast featuring a final fireworks celebration and music performances.
The initial displays will start Monday and continue "on select evenings at one or two land or water based locations across New York City," Macy's said in a news release.
"The final display sites were chosen because they could safely accommodate the launch and firing of large-scale pyrotechnics."
