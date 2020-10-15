Made-for-television National Honours and Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 2020 National Honours and Awards ceremony, to be held on National Heroes Day, Monday, will take place in virtual format.

The made-for-television event will be aired on national television and social media platforms beginning at 8:15 am with a floral tribute from National Heroes Park.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, who has oversight for national commemorative events, said that the decision to move to a virtual ceremony was necessary as the Government works to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The produced package will feature a congratulatory message by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, and the presentation will be interspersed with performances by well-known Jamaican artistes.

Professor Orlando Patterson, who heads the list of honourees this year, will deliver remarks on behalf of the award recipients.

Patterson will receive the Order of Merit (OM) for his highly distinguished international contribution to academia, West Indian literature, sociology and the epistemology of social culture.

A total of 126 people, excluding the uniformed groups, will receive this year's National Honours and Awards.

Five people will be appointed as members of the Order of Jamaica (OJ). They are Minister of Labour and Social Security Karl Samuda, CD, who will be recognised for 40 years of distinguished public service, political representation and public policy development; President of the Senate, Thomas Tavares-Finson, CD, QC, for distinguished public service; Brian Wynter, CD, for distinguished service to central banking and the financial sector in Jamaica; Olympian Merlene Joyce Ottey, CD, for distinguished contribution in sport athletics (track & field) both locally and internationally; and banker Patrick Hylton, CD, for distinguished contribution to the financial sector and philanthropy.

Thirty-one people will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) while 40 will receive the Order of Distinction (OD) in the rank of Officer for outstanding work in various fields.

The Badge of Honour for Gallantry (BH {G}) will be bestowed on one civilian and three district constables for acts of bravery they displayed to save lives. They are George Jon-Andrew Bryan, and district constables Basil Fuller, Sean Conway Pierre, and Lothan Roshane Richards.

In addition, the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service (BH {M}) will be bestowed on 26 people, while 20 individuals will receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service (BH {L}).

Late Superintendent of Police, Leon Clunis; late Detective Corporal Dane Biggs, and late Constable Decardo Hylton, will be bestowed with the Medal of Honour for Gallantry, posthumously.

Several members of the uniformed groups, including the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Department of Correctional Services, and the Jamaica Fire Brigade, will receive the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.

The National Honours and Awards will be broadcast on CVM Television, Television Jamaica and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica.

The ceremony can also be viewed on the Jamaica Information Service website at www.jis.gov.jm and on the agency's Facebook page.