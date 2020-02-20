Magnitude 4.4 earthquake felt in Grand Cayman

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 was felt in Grand Cayman late Wednesday.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles and was located 30 miles south of Bodden Town.

However, there were no reports of damage or injuries from the quake that was felt just after 6:00pm.

According to Hazard Management Cayman Islands, they did not receive a tsunami alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.