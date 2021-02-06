Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks BVI, other countries

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 was felt in the British Virgin Islands early Saturday.

According to the British Virgin Islands Department of Disaster Management (BVI DDM) the Puerto Rico Seismic Network recorded the earthquake around 3:05 am (local time).

The epicentre was located at latitude 19.15 North, 65.81 West at 69.51 Km Northwest of the island of Anegada, at a depth of 78 km.

The quake was also felt in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.