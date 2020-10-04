Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale was felt in sections of the twin island republic on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), the earthquake that happened at 3:12 pm (local time), had a focal depth of 10 kilometres.

It was located at latitude 11.10 north and longitude 61.25 west.

In Trinidad, the epicentre was 51 km north of Arima, and 56 km North East of Port of Spain, in Tobago, the epicentre was 57 km West of the capital of Scarborough.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.