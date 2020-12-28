Maiden Cay, Lime Cay closed
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Following reports of COVID-19 gathering breaches at Lime and Maiden cays, the Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM), in conjunction with various agencies, has ordered the closure of the cays with immediate effect, until January 15, 2021.
ODPEM says it consulted with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of National Security, and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.
“The cays are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Jamaica, and the laws that are applicable to mainland Jamaica are applicable to the cays as well. Accordingly, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to monitor the cays and shall vigorously enforce the laws under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Orders,” ODPEM said in a news release.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy