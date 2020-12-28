Maiden Cay, Lime Cay closed

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Following reports of COVID-19 gathering breaches at Lime and Maiden cays, the Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM), in conjunction with various agencies, has ordered the closure of the cays with immediate effect, until January 15, 2021.

ODPEM says it consulted with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of National Security, and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

“The cays are under the jurisdiction of the Government of Jamaica, and the laws that are applicable to mainland Jamaica are applicable to the cays as well. Accordingly, the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force Marine Police will continue to monitor the cays and shall vigorously enforce the laws under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Orders,” ODPEM said in a news release.