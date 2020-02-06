Mail items from Jamaica to China and Hong Kong suspended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Post and Telecommunications Department (PTD) says that effective Monday, February 10, all outbound mail items to China and Hong Kong, with the exception of Fast Track shipments, will be suspended until further notice.

PTD noted that it works with various partners, including international flights to and from China, the epicentre of the 2019-nCoV and Hong Kong.

According to the department, it was left with no choice but to cease accepting mail items destined to China and Hong Kong as their airline partners have suspended services to these countries.

However, PTD said customers may still utilize the Fast Track service to export packages worldwide, excepting to Wuhan, China.

The department said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and will resume operations in affected areas as soon as normality returns.

The coronavirus outbreak, centred in Wuhan, has now infected over 28,200 people globally and killed more than 560.