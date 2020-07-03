Main witness in King Valley gang trial to be recalled
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The main witness in the ongoing trial of six alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley gang is to be recalled.
This is on the basis of an appeal made by defence lawyer Everton Bird this morning on behalf of his client Copeland Sankey, to have the witness return.
According to Bird, this was because he had "uncovered" a statement made by the witness to the police in which he made comments which contradicted his testimony to the court. According to Bird, the witness had in one instance admitted to not being at the scene of a particular crime, and in another had said he was present and had named other members of the alleged gang whom he said were present.
After much back and forth which saw the attorney having to satisfy Chief Justice Bryan Sykes that his approach was grounded in law, Bird's request was granted.
Arrangements are now being made for the witness to appear before the court by live video link from a remote location on Tuesday.
The trial by judge alone began on January 14 with nine men in the dock — three of whom have since been freed.
The remaining six — Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell, also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac — are charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.
More information later.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
