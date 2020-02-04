Maintain proper hygiene, TODSS urges transport operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), a public transportation group, is calling on all transport operators to maintain proper hygiene in carrying out their service as the country battles several air borne viruses with a major focus on the coronavirus.

“We are urging all bus and taxi operators to ensure that if possible, the interior of the vehicle, mainly the seats, dashboard, headrests and doors be sanitized after every trip or as often as possible, we believe that prevention is better than cure,” the group said in a press release.

“If possible wear gloves or sanitize your hands and wipe your face within the hour to prevent the transfer of germs on money,” TODSS said.