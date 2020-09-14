Major economies shrink amid COVID-19 pandemic
PARIS, France (AP) — A global development agency said the world's 20 major industrialised nations have seen their economies shrink in an unprecedented manner between April and June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday that the gross domestic product dropped by a record 6.9 per cent in the second quarter of this year in the G-20 area.
This organisation noted that is "significantly larger" than the 1.6 per cent fall recorded in the first quarter of 2009 at the height of the financial crisis.
Between April and June this year, the GDP most dramatically fell by 25.2 per cent in India, by 20.4 per cent in the UK and by 17.1 per cent in Mexico. It plunged by 9.1 per cent in the United States.
The OECD said that China was the only G-20 country recording growth (11.5 per cent) in that period. The organisation said that reflects "the earlier onset of the pandemic in this country and subsequent recovery."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy