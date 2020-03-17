Major hotels to close down as St Lucia addresses coronavirus

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) – The St Lucia government says three major hotels operating here are to close as the island seeks to address the impact of COVID-19 on its economy as well its population.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who appeared on television on Monday night flanked by members of his Cabinet, told viewers, “the virus continues to have an untold economic effect globally, and in particular St Lucia”.

St Lucia recently confirmed it had two imported cases of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for more than 6,000 deaths across 110 countries since then. At least 50 of the cases are in the Caribbean with at least three deaths.

“It is unfortunate, but we have received recent indication of the impending closure of three major hotels,” Chastanet said.

And while he did not go into details, he said the impact of the virus should be treated as an imminent disaster like a hurricane.

He said it was for that reason that last month the authorities activated the National Emergency Advisory Committee, the implementing agency in times of national disaster, and that all schools would remain closed with all school-related activities suspended until further notice.

Chastanet described the measure as the first step in the social distancing protocol.

Chastanet said mass crowd events of more than 50 persons are being discouraged and that as a first step, the annual Jazz Festival has been cancelled and there will be a meeting of officials of the culture and creative industries Tuesday to discuss the way forward for Carnival and other events.

The government also announced that all yachting and pleasure craft calls into St Lucia will be suspended with immediate effect and as of Tuesday, the travel restrictions will be further expanded to include mainland France, Germany, Spain, Iran and the United Kingdom.