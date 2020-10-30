Major reduction in electricity theft in Homestead — JPS

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting a major reduction in electricity theft among residents of Homestead in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the company, prior to April 2019, over 90 per cent of electricity delivered to area was stolen but, with the number of paying customers moving from 369 to 846, this was reduced to 24 per cent as at September 2020.

JPS said the turnabout began in 2019, when it intervened through its community renewal arm by installing pole line infrastructure throughout the area, which has widespread informal development.

“Having installed the infrastructure, JPS personnel held community meetings, engaged residents in door-to-door public education and worked through a Community Facilitator to help clarify issues around regularisation and energy management,” the company added.

JPS said it has also been involved in various outreach in the community, including a Health Fair, Back-to-School assistance, and LED bulb swaps.

However, it lamented that some members of the community are still abstracting electricity illegally, including running dangerous illegal wires into other communities.

The company is renewing its appeal to residents to cease from this activity and become regularised.

It warned that it will be escalating its efforts to clampdown on illegal connections and create a safer environment for all residents.