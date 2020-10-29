Majority of affected roadways now reopened to vehicular access

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has reopened the majority of roadways which were rendered impassable earlier this week as a result of landslides, flooding or mudflows associated with the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta.

National Works Agency's (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the parish team in Manchester, earlier today, completed the removal of boulders from a section of the Alligator Pond to Milk River roadway, reopening the corridor to vehicular access.

He also reported that a short while ago, the team in St Thomas managed to reopen to single lane a section of the Morant Bay to Wilmington roadway, which was affected overnight by a landslide. He said the team continues to work to have the corridor fully reopened.

The agency noted that only two roads remain closed at this time. It said floodwaters continue to impede access along the Old Harbour to Bartons main road in the vicinity of Big Pond, while a section of the Thompson Town to Victoria roadway remains accessible due to a failed retaining wall at the location.

The NWA said it continues to monitor roadways which are in areas that are susceptible to landslides.

The agency also continues to urge motorists to proceed with caution as driving conditions along some roadways previously affected remain uncomfortable.