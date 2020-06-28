Malahoo Forte back tracks on Chuck defence
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has retracted her statements defending Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who has been receiving public backlash over comments he made during a discussion on the sexual harassment Bill at last Thursday's sitting of the joint select committee.
In a series of tweets yesterday, Malahoo Forte said, “Yesterday (Friday) I posted a response to concerns raised about @Delroychuckjm laughing at a point of a presentation. At the time I thought the complaint related to something done in his sectoral presentation. I responded against backdrop of comments made about my appearance on AllAngles.”
“I have since seen actual clip of segment of presentation about which concerns were raised and for which @Delroychuckjm has issued an apology. Approach taken by him was unfortunate and wrong. I will discuss with the minister as precursor to a public discussion of the matter,” she continued.
Chuck's remarks, which have offended members of the public, was made during a comment on the proposed time period within which a non-criminal sexual harassment complaint can be made.
“We don't want the situation that now happens in the 'Me Too' movement in the US where 30 years later you talk about 'I was harassed in the elevator'. No, if you don't complain within 12 months, please, please, cut it out,” the minister said while chuckling.
Jamaicans have since been calling for his removal from Government.
But Malahoo Forte had come to the minister's defence, telling him that he should not “stress” about the matter.
“I have observed [a] particular line of attack by a group. They take expressions made during presentations out of context. One member orchestrates the criticism and then the other members pick it up and repeat it several times. You have to see their approach to understand,” the attorney general had tweeted.
She swiftly deleted the post from her Twitter page.
Still under fire, Malahoo Forte added this morning in a tweet: “I genuinely thought the concerns raised related to something said in the Minister's sectoral presentation. That is what I initially responded to in the tweet I deleted. Grateful to those who accepted that but anyone who has never made an error can feel free to continue to stone.”
An online petition was launched yesterday to remove Chuck from his position. It has almost 1000 signatures.
Read more: Online petition started for Chuck's removal
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy