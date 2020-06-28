Malahoo Forte back tracks on Chuck defence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has retracted her statements defending Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who has been receiving public backlash over comments he made during a discussion on the sexual harassment Bill at last Thursday's sitting of the joint select committee.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Malahoo Forte said, “Yesterday (Friday) I posted a response to concerns raised about @Delroychuckjm laughing at a point of a presentation. At the time I thought the complaint related to something done in his sectoral presentation. I responded against backdrop of comments made about my appearance on AllAngles.”

“I have since seen actual clip of segment of presentation about which concerns were raised and for which @Delroychuckjm has issued an apology. Approach taken by him was unfortunate and wrong. I will discuss with the minister as precursor to a public discussion of the matter,” she continued.

Chuck's remarks, which have offended members of the public, was made during a comment on the proposed time period within which a non-criminal sexual harassment complaint can be made.

“We don't want the situation that now happens in the 'Me Too' movement in the US where 30 years later you talk about 'I was harassed in the elevator'. No, if you don't complain within 12 months, please, please, cut it out,” the minister said while chuckling.

Jamaicans have since been calling for his removal from Government.

But Malahoo Forte had come to the minister's defence, telling him that he should not “stress” about the matter.

“I have observed [a] particular line of attack by a group. They take expressions made during presentations out of context. One member orchestrates the criticism and then the other members pick it up and repeat it several times. You have to see their approach to understand,” the attorney general had tweeted.

She swiftly deleted the post from her Twitter page.

Still under fire, Malahoo Forte added this morning in a tweet: “I genuinely thought the concerns raised related to something said in the Minister's sectoral presentation. That is what I initially responded to in the tweet I deleted. Grateful to those who accepted that but anyone who has never made an error can feel free to continue to stone.”

An online petition was launched yesterday to remove Chuck from his position. It has almost 1000 signatures.

