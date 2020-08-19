Mali coup leaders vow elections amid widespread condemnation

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The junta that forced Mali's president to resign urged people to go back to business as usual on Wednesday, seeking to normalise their coup amid global condemnation from leaders who feared the power grab would only further mire West Africa's fight against growing Islamic extremism.

Former coloniser France, which has worked to stabilise the country since leading a 2013 military operation to oust extremists from power in the north, called for a return to civilian rule. The United Nations, which is spending US$1.2 billion a year on its peacekeeping mission in Mali, also strongly condemned the coup.

Tuesday's developments "represent an enormous setback" after seven years of investment by international partners to address Mali's insecurity and political challenges, said Judd Devermont, the director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Bamako is going to be paralysed by the political jockeying over the future, and our ability to work with the government and security services are going to be undercut and restrained," he said. "This intermediary period is really dangerous for the region's security."

The coup was an enormous blow for West Africa, where military power grabs were increasingly becoming a thing of the past before President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ouster this week. Unpopular leaders in recent years were more likely to be forced into exile than overthrown outright by soldiers in the middle of the night.

This week's developments sparked alarm it could set a dangerous precedent.

Keita's hand was forced Tuesday after months of anti-government protests amid deteriorating security. Mutinous soldiers surrounded his residence, fired shots into the air and eventually detained him and his prime minister. Keita later announced his resignation on state broadcaster ORTM. He said the National Assembly would also be dissolved.

Even as the international community condemned the coup, Keita's departure was met with jubilation by anti-government demonstrators in the capital, Bamako.

The mutinous soldiers — who identified themselves as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People — tried to calm concerns in an address on state broadcaster ORTM early Wednesday.

"With you, standing as one, we can restore this country to its former greatness," said spokesman Colonel Major Ismael Wague

He announced that Mali's borders were closed and imposed a nighttime curfew from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am — but later Wednesday the junta urged people to return to life as usual.

Wague said the committee will implement a transition to civilian political rule with elections in a "reasonable amount of time," but gave no timeline.

Mali was long hailed as a pillar of stability and democracy in West Africa, but it has been beset by insecurity since 2012, when a coup created a power vacuum that Islamic extremists took advantage of. Their rapid march through the country's north alarmed the international community, as they set up a parallel state that many feared would threaten the security of the entire region.