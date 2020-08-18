Mali's president and prime minister held by mutinous troops

BAMAKO, Mali (AP)— Mutinous soldiers detained Mali's president and prime minister Tuesday after surrounding a residence and firing into the air in an apparent coup attempt after several months of demonstrations calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ouster.

The soldiers moved freely through the streets of Bamako, making it increasingly clear that they were in control of the capital city. There was no immediate comment from the soldiers, who hail from the very same military barracks in Kati where an earlier coup originated more than eight years ago.

A regional official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to journalists, confirmed that the president and prime minister had been detained Tuesday evening.

The dramatic escalation capped off a day of political chaos in Mali, where the UN and former coloniser France have spent more than seven years trying to stabilise the country since the 2012 coup allowed an Islamic insurgency to take hold in the West African nation.

The unrest had kicked off in the garrison town of Kati, where mutinous soldiers took weapons from the armory at the barracks, and then detained senior military officers. Anti-government protesters cheered the soldiers' actions, some even setting fire to a building that belongs to Mali's justice minister in the capital.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, had urged the soldiers to put down their arms.

"There is no problem whose solution cannot be found through dialogue," he said in a communique.

Earlier in the day, government workers fled their offices as armed men began detaining officials including the country's finance minister Abdoulaye Daffe.

It was a dramatic change of fate for Keita, who has tried to meet the protesters' demands through a series of concessions since the demonstrations began in June. Keita, who has broad support from former coloniser France and other Western allies, first came to power in 2013 when he won more than 77 per cent of the vote in a democratic election.