'Mama D' says electoral process slow, but energy good

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, JLP incumbent for South Trelawny, says she is grateful for the energy of the people, even though the electoral process is slow.

"The electoral office process is extremely slow and in some areas there are people from the Electoral Office who are operating in a way that I don't understand. I have a person from the Electoral Office who told people that they can't wear a plain green t-shirt and I had to reach out to the Director of Elections to explain that there is nothing like that. The people, the energy and everything is overwhelming and regardless of what happens, I know the Jamaica Labour Party in South Trelawny will come home," said a confident Dalrymple-Philibert.

Onome Sido