'Mama D' says electoral process slow, but energy good
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, JLP incumbent for South Trelawny, says she is grateful for the energy of the people, even though the electoral process is slow.
"The electoral office process is extremely slow and in some areas there are people from the Electoral Office who are operating in a way that I don't understand. I have a person from the Electoral Office who told people that they can't wear a plain green t-shirt and I had to reach out to the Director of Elections to explain that there is nothing like that. The people, the energy and everything is overwhelming and regardless of what happens, I know the Jamaica Labour Party in South Trelawny will come home," said a confident Dalrymple-Philibert.
Onome Sido
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy