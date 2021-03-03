Man, woman on gun and ganja charges in Negril
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Negril Police say they have charged a man and woman following a series of operations in Red Ground, Negril on Tuesday, March 2, in which an illegal handgun and a quantity of ganja were seized.
Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Mosely, otherwise called ‘Tu-Pac’ of Red Ground in Negril, Westmoreland has been charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Meanwhile, 45-year-old Desrine Campbell, also of Negril, Westmoreland, has been charged for possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.
Reports from the Negril Police are that lawmen conducted an operation at a premises in the area about 3:00 pm. The police team reportedly saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. A motor vehicle that was in the yard was searched and the firearm — a Taurus handgun with twelve rounds of ammunition — was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle.
A secondary operation was carried out at another premises occupied by Campbell, where four pounds of ganja was seized. She was arrested and subsequently charged.
The court dates for both people are being finalized, the police said.
Investigations are ongoing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy