Man, woman on gun and ganja charges in Negril

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Negril Police say they have charged a man and woman following a series of operations in Red Ground, Negril on Tuesday, March 2, in which an illegal handgun and a quantity of ganja were seized.

Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Mosely, otherwise called ‘Tu-Pac’ of Red Ground in Negril, Westmoreland has been charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Desrine Campbell, also of Negril, Westmoreland, has been charged for possession of ganja and dealing in ganja.

Reports from the Negril Police are that lawmen conducted an operation at a premises in the area about 3:00 pm. The police team reportedly saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. A motor vehicle that was in the yard was searched and the firearm — a Taurus handgun with twelve rounds of ammunition — was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

A secondary operation was carried out at another premises occupied by Campbell, where four pounds of ganja was seized. She was arrested and subsequently charged.

The court dates for both people are being finalized, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.