Man, woman perish in Portmore fire

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that two people perished in a fire in Bridgeport Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the charred remains of the man, known only as Kevin, and a female who remains unidentified, were found amidst rubble following cooling down operations by the Waterford and Spanish Town fire departments.

The CCU said the fire which started about 1:00 am completely destroyed the three-bedroom concrete house.

The Bridgeport police are investigating.